August 30, 2017
Photos: Minotaur 4 blasts off from Cape Canaveral

August 30, 2017 Stephen Clark

A solid-fueled Minotaur 4 rocket lifted off early Saturday from Cape Canaveral with a U.S. military payload designed to monitor satellite traffic in geosynchronous orbit.

Flying with repurposed rocket motors from the Air Force’s retired Peacekeeper missile, the Minotaur 4 launched from pad 46 at 2:04 a.m. EDT (0604 GMT) with the ORS-5 satellite. It was the first time a Minotaur rocket took off from the Florida spaceport after successful flights from launch pads in California, Virginia and Alaska.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: James Murati
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: James Murati
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Orbital ATK
Credit: James Murati

