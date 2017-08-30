Photos: Minotaur 4 blasts off from Cape Canaveral

A solid-fueled Minotaur 4 rocket lifted off early Saturday from Cape Canaveral with a U.S. military payload designed to monitor satellite traffic in geosynchronous orbit.

Flying with repurposed rocket motors from the Air Force’s retired Peacekeeper missile, the Minotaur 4 launched from pad 46 at 2:04 a.m. EDT (0604 GMT) with the ORS-5 satellite. It was the first time a Minotaur rocket took off from the Florida spaceport after successful flights from launch pads in California, Virginia and Alaska.

