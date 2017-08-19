Video: H-2A rocket lifts off from Tanegashima

Japan’s 35th H-2A rocket blasted off Saturday from the Tanegashima Space Center, flying into orbit in its most powerful configuration with a geostationary navigation satellite.

The 174-foot-tall (53-meter) rocket took off at 0529 GMT (1:29 a.m. EDT; 2:29 p.m. Japan Standard Time) with Michibiki 3, the third in a series of at least four Japanese navigation aids designed to improve GPS coverage over the Asia-Pacific.

Japanese school children recorded videos calling out times during the H-2A’s terminal countdown.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.