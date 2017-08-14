Watch a liftoff-to-landing replay of Monday’s SpaceX launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off Monday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, then the launcher’s first stage returned to landing at nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station after sending a Dragon supply ship toward a rendezvous with the International Space Station.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket delivered a SpaceX cargo capsule on course to haul more than 6,400 pounds (2,900 kilograms) of experiments and equipment to the space station. It was the 11th Falcon 9 flight of the year, and the 39th Falcon 9 launch overall.

