Video: SpaceX aborts launch countdown in final seconds

SpaceX scrubbed the launch of a nearly 7.5-ton Intelsat communications satellite Sunday after a computer-triggered abort halted the countdown in the final 10 seconds.

The next launch opportunity from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida could be Monday at 7:37 p.m. EDT (2337 GMT), assuming engineers can resolve the problem.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to loft the Intelsat 35e communications satellite on a mission to bridge the Atlantic Ocean with data relay services, supporting wireless networks in Latin America and Africa, broadcasting television to the Caribbean, and connecting cruise ships with broadband Internet.

The launch will mark the 38th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the privately-developed launcher’s 10th mission this year.

