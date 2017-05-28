Video: SpaceX test-fires Falcon 9 rocket at pad 39A

Four days before its scheduled blastoff on a resupply run to the International Space Station, a Falcon 9 rocket ran through a countdown rehearsal and engine test Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The two-stage rocket was fueled with kerosene and liquid oxygen Sunday morning, then ignited its nine Merlin 1D main engines at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT), sending a cloud of exhaust and steam out of pad 39A’s flame trench, which was modified for the Falcon 9.

The Falcon 9 will be lowered and returned to SpaceX’s hangar for attachment of a Dragon supply ship in the coming days. Liftoff is set for Thursday, June 1, at 5:55 p.m. EDT (2155 GMT) on the way to the International Space Station.

