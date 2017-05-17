Timeline of Soyuz launch with SES 15

Follow the key events of the Soyuz rocket’s ascent into orbit from the Guiana Space Center with the SES 15 communications satellite. A listing of exact times for the flight’s major events is posted below.

Data source: Arianespace

T-0:00:03: Engines at Full Thrust

T+0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:58: Jettison Boosters

T+0:03:39: Jettison Fairing

T+0:04:47: Core Stage Separation

T+0:08:49: Soyuz/Fregat Separation

T+0:09:49: First Fregat Ignition

T+0:23:34: First Fregat Shutdown

T+4:57:35: Second Fregat Ignition

T+4:58:27: Second Fregat Shutdown

T+5:18:28: SES 15 Separation

