Falcon 9 launch timeline with Inmarsat 5 F4

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral early Thursday, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Inmarsat 5 F4 communications satellite into orbit 32 minutes later.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:21 p.m. EDT (2321 GMT) Thursday at the opening of a 49-minute launch window.

Perched atop the rocket is the Inmarsat 5 F4 communications satellite, a spacecraft made by Boeing, ready to join Inmarsat’s Global Xpress network providing broadband connectivity to airline passengers and maritime crews. The rocket will place the satellite into a high-altitude “supersynchronous” transfer orbit.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with Inmarsat 5 F4. On this mission, SpaceX does not plan to attempt a recovery of the rocket’s first stage booster due to the high performance required to place the heavy Inmarsat 5 F4 spacecraft into a high-altitude orbit.

The Falcon 9 does not carry landing legs or grid fins, which are not required for the expendable mission.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:13: Mach 1

T+0:01:17: Max Q

T+0:02:45: MECO

T+0:02:49: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:56: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:35: Fairing Jettison

T+0:08:38: SECO 1

T+0:26:59: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:27:55: SECO 2

T+0:31:48: Inmarsat 5 F4 Separation

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.