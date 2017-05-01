Watch spectacular video of Monday’s Falcon 9 blastoff and landing

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket took off from the historic seaside launch pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday and powered a classified NRO spy satellite into space, then the launcher’s first stage descended to a vertical landing at nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, producing spectacular video as the booster maneuvered in the morning sky.

This video shows the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket’s launch at 7:15 a.m. EDT (1115 GMT), stage separation, then landing about nine minutes later. Powerful long-range tracking cameras kept watch of the Falcon 9’s 14-story first stage throughout the flight, showing its flip maneuver and three braking burns to slow down for landing.

Monday’s mission marked the 33rd flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the fourth time one of the vehicle’s first stages has landed at Cape Canaveral.

