Video: Post-launch news conference for Atlas/OA-7

A recap of the successful start to Orbital ATK’s OA-7 resupply mission to the International Space Station is given in this post-launch news conference held at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center following the Atlas 5 rocket’s delivery of the Cygnus cargo ship into space.

Briefing participants are:

* Joel Montalbano, NASA’s deputy manager of the International Space Station program

* Frank Culbertson, Orbital ATK’s Space Systems Group president

* Vern Thorp, United Launch Alliance’s program manager for commercial missions

Video courtesy: NASA

