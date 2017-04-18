Video: Post-launch news conference for Atlas/OA-7

A recap of the successful start to Orbital ATK’s OA-7 resupply mission to the International Space Station is given in this post-launch news conference held at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center following the Atlas 5 rocket’s delivery of the Cygnus cargo ship into space.
Briefing participants are:
* Joel Montalbano, NASA’s deputy manager of the International Space Station program
* Frank Culbertson, Orbital ATK’s Space Systems Group president
* Vern Thorp, United Launch Alliance’s program manager for commercial missions
Video courtesy: NASA
See earlier OA-7 Cygnus coverage.
Our Atlas archive.