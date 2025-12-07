SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB

Update Dec. 7, 3 p.m. EST (2000 UTC): SpaceX confirms deployment of the 28 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX closed out the weekend with a mid-morning Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Starlink 11-15 mission added another 28 broadband internet satellites to its massive low Earth orbit constellation. This was SpaceX’s 115th launch of Starlink satellites so far in 2025.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East happened at 9:58 a.m. PST (12:58 p.m. EST / 1758 UTC). The rocket flew on a south-easterly trajectory upon leaving the launch pad.

SpaceX launched the mission using the Falcon 9 booster with the tail number 1088. This was its 12th flight following the launches of NASA’s SPHEREx, Transporter-12 and two missions for the National Reconnaissance Office (NROL-57 and NROL-126).

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1088 performed an autonomous landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This marked the 168th booster landing on this vessel and the 545th booster landing to date for SpaceX.

SpaceX has another launch scheduled for later in the day on Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. That mission will feature the 3,000th Starlink satellite launched in 2025.