Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 100th Starlink flight of 2025

SpaceX is preparing for a Halloween afternoon launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, which will be its 100th Starlink mission of the year.

The Starlink 11-23 mission will add another 28 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into the low Earth orbit megaconstellation. According to stats maintained by expert orbital tracker and astronomer, Jonathan McDowell, there are more than 8,800 Starlink satellites currently in orbit.

SpaceX is targeting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East during a window that opens at 1:41 p.m. PDT (4:41 p.m. EDT / 2041 UTC). The rocket will fly on a south-easterly trajectory upon departure from the California coastline.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

The company will use its oldest Falcon 9 booster that’s still in service to launch the Starlink 11-23 mission. B1063 first launched on Nov. 21, 2020, on the Sentinel-6A mission and has flown a total of 28 times prior to Thursday’s launch.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1063 will perform an autonomous landing on the drone ship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’. If successful, this will be the 162nd landing on this vessel and the 527th booster landing to date.

SpaceX launched more than 2,500 of its Starlink satellites so far in 2025. The company recently updated its public launch schedule to note that it plans to launch at least eight Starlink missions before Thanksgiving, which will add another 228 broadband satellites to the constellation.