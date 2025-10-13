Live coverage: SpaceX poised to launch 24 Amazon Kuiper satellites following days of weather delays

Update Oct. 13, 7:08 p.m. EDT (2308 UTC): SpaceX pushed back the T-o liftoff time.

After more than a week of launch delays, SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with two dozen of Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband internet satellites onboard.

The mission, dubbed Kuiper Falcon 03 or KF-03, faced several days of launch delays due to poor weather both at the Cape as well as offshore. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 is scheduled for 9:58 p.m. EDT (0158 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

On Sunday, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 95 percent chance for favorable weather during the launch window. However, it continues to project a “moderate” risk for the booster recovery area on a scale of low-moderate-high.

“Winds will slowly veer from the northwest to the north, and low moisture levels will allow for mostly clear skies,” launch weather officers wrote. “This pattern will continue through the backup window on Tuesday evening as well. Thus, the only concern for both the primary and backup launch days is the very low risk of a Cumulus Cloud Rule violation.

“Recovery conditions will continue to be a watch item both days due to elevated winds and seas associated with the low near the landing zone.”

SpaceX will launch this mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster B1091, which will launch for a second time. The booster, which will eventually be used as a Falcon Heavy core booster, previously launched the KF-02 mission.

B1091 is set to perform an autonomous landing on the drone ship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ a little more than eight minutes after liftoff. If successful, this will be the 138th landing on this vessel and the 517th booster landing to date.

The Kuiper deployment sequence will begin more than 56 minutes after liftoff and wrap up less than eight minutes later. It will bring the satellite constellation up to a total of 153 in low Earth orbit.

This is the sixth overall mission supporting the Kuiper constellation, following three launches onboard United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rockets and two onboard Falcon 9 rockets.