Axiom Space taps Portuguese physiologist as first ‘Project Astronaut’

Axiom Space is gearing up to launch the first module of its commercial space station as soon as next year, but it is also refining how it will train future crews to head into low Earth orbit.

On Tuesday at the 2025 International Astronautical Congress (IAC), Axiom Space announced that Emiliano Ventura, a Portuguese physiologist and director of the Motor & Sport Institute (MSI) Bio Performance Center, will be spearheading a new training program for Axiom Space called “Project Astronaut.”

This pilot program is designed to test out a six-month astronaut training protocol, stemming from his background in physiology and sports science.

“I am honored to participate in Axiom Space’s first Project Astronaut initiative, combining my expertise in human performance with astronaut training,” Ventura said in a statement. “This program not only advances scientific research but also inspires the people of Portugal and the global community to engage with the future of space exploration.

“Together with Axiom Space’s unparalleled resources and flight heritage, we aim to set new standards in preparing astronauts for the challenges of commercial human spaceflight.”

Ventura is no stranger to Axiom Space. The MSI Bio Performance Center has been working with Axiom Space as a European partner since at least Axiom Mission 3, which launched in January 2024.

This new training program stems from Ventura’s training research and will include things like centrifuges, parabolic flights, altitude chambers, outdoor leadership exercises and spacesuit operations training.

Ventura will lead this new program with the goal of flying on a future mission aimed at better understanding “how the human body adapts to microgravity,” driven by his first-hand understanding of the science behind it.

“Project Astronaut embodies Axiom Space’s dedication to mission readiness and continuous improvement,” said Michael Lopez-Alegria, Axiom Space Chief Astronaut. “Emiliano is the perfect candidate to lead this pilot program given his unique combination of expertise in human performance and extensive experience training previous crew members.

“By integrating his research into our training programs, we are enhancing our future astronaut corps’ capabilities both on the ground and in space. Astronauts Peggy Whitson, Koichi Wakata, and I will train alongside Emiliano every step of the way, with at least one of us participating in each training event. This initiative strengthens our commitment to enabling safe, effective, and inspiring commercial space missions while supporting scientific objectives worldwide.”

With the International Space Station winding down the number of years it will be functional on orbit, it’s not clear if Ventura would fly to the ISS or a future Axiom Station, once it’s operational.

NASA is currently assessing plans for its fifth and sixth private astronaut missions to the space station. Axiom Space received the contracts to perform the first four of those with Axiom Mission 4 wrapping up back in mid-July.