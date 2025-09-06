SpaceX passes 2,000 Starlink satellites deployed in 2025 with Saturday launch

September 6, 2025 Will Robinson-Smith
File: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch the Starlink 7-14 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Image: SpaceX

Update Sept. 6, 3:10 p.m. EDT: SpaceX confirms deployment of the 24 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX deployed its 2,000th Starlink satellite of the year when its Falcon 9 rocket following a flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday morning.

The mission, dubbed Starlink 17-9, carried 24 broadband satellites into a polar, low Earth orbit. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East happened at 11:06 a.m. PDT (2:06 p.m. EDT / 1806 UTC).

SpaceX used its Falcon 9 first stage booster B1075, which launched for a 20th time. Some of its previous missions include Transporter-11, SDA-0A and 16 batches of Starlink satellites.

Eight minutes, 19 seconds after liftoff, the first stage landed on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This was the 149th touchdown on this vessel and SpaceX’s 501st booster landing to date.

