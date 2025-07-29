Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to launch its next batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The Starlink 10-29 mission will add another 28 satellites into the low Earth orbit megaconstellation. SpaceX is targeting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at 11:37 p.m. EDT (0337 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour before launch.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 90 percent chance of favorable weather at liftoff, stating that there was just a small chance for interference from cumulus clouds.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1069, which will launch for a 26th time. Its previous missions included CRS-24, Eutelsat’s Hotbird 13F and 21 batches of Starlink satellites.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1069 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, this will be the 130th touchdown on this vessel and the 482nd booster landing to date.