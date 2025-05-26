SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites to polar orbit from California

Update May 27, 2:09 p.m. EDT: SpaceX confirms deployment of the 24 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX launched Starlink satellites into a polar orbit for the first time since 2023 during a Monday morning flight from California. The mission, dubbed Starlink 17-1, sent 24 of the broadband internet satellites into low Earth orbit at a 97 degree inclination.

Launch teams conducted a liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:57 a.m. PDT (12:57 p.m. EDT, 1657 UTC).

SpaceX used Falcon 9 booster, tail number 1082, to launch this mission, which made its 13th flight. Its previously flew NROl-145, USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20 and nine other batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1082 landed on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This became the 132nd touchdown on this vessel and the 452nd booster landing to date.

SpaceX rarely launches Starlink satellites into a polar orbit. Out of the more than 260 Starlink missions so far, the company has sent Starlink satellites in a 97.6 degree inclination just five previous times:

Jul. 11, 2022 – Starlink 3-1

Jul. 22, 2022 – Starlink 3-2

Aug. 12, 2022 – Starlink 3-3

Aug. 31, 2022 – Starlink 3-4

Apr. 27, 2023 – Starlink 3-5

The first two Transporter rideshare missions also sent Starlink satellites into a polar orbit. There were 10 that flew on Transporter-1 in January 2021 and three on Transporter-2 in June 2021, both of which went to a 97.5 degree inclination.