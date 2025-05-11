SpaceX scrubs launch attempt of 28 Starlink satellites using booster on a record-setting 28th flight

May 11, 2025 Will Robinson-Smith
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands at Launch Complex 39A following the scrub of the Starlink 6-83 mission the morning of Monday, May 12, 2025. The first stage booster, 1067, will fly for a record-setting 28th time. Image: Spaceflight Now

Update May 12, 2 a.m. EDT: SpaceX scrubbed the launch attempt and is now targeting Monday night for liftoff.

SpaceX had to scrub its overnight launch of another 28 Starlink satellites. The company is now targeting Monday night, May 12, to launch its Falcon 9 booster that will be making a record-breaking 28th flight.

Liftoff of fleet-leading first-stage booster 1067 from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is targeted for 11:36 p.m. EDT (0336 UTC). It will be the 100th launch of a single-stick Falcon 9 rocket from this pad.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

On Saturday, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 50 percent chance for favorable weather during the launch window. Meteorologists cited concerns with cloud cover overnight as a result of storms expected beginning Sunday afternoon and evening.

“Hi-res models suggest that while the bulk of convection will have waned around the Spaceport by the window opening late Sunday night, there is a higher probability of lingering showers and storms through the window due to the proximity of the upper-level system and breezy onshore flow,” launch weather officers wrote.

“The Cumulus Cloud threat will be in addition to the persistent threat for multilayered clouds moving across the Spaceport that are a combination of Thick Cloud Layers and Anvil Clouds.”

Weather appears to have been the limiting factor to launch Monday morning. SpaceX did not issue a statement about the reason for the scrub.

Booster 1067 and the payload fairing containing 28 Starlink satellites roll out to launch pad 39A on Friday, May 9, 2025 . Image: Spaceflight Now.

When it does launch, a little more than eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX aims to land B1067 on its drone ship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ positioned in the Atlantic Ocean to the east of the Bahamas.

If all goes to plan, this would be the 120th successful landing for this drone ship and the 445th booster landing to date for SpaceX.

