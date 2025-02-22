Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 21 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to launch 21 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The Falcon 9 rocket is targeting a liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 is set for 11:42 p.m. EST (0442 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Saturday, the 45th Weather Squadron, based at Patrick Space Force Base, forecast a 75 percent chance of favorable weather conditions at launch.

“High Pressure today will slowly weaken and give way to a developing low in the Gulf, which models have slowed from previous solutions,” launch weather officers wrote. “That is mostly good news for the primary day, however mid- and upper-level moisture will still be on the rise, so the main violation concern remains the Thick Cloud Layers Rule, especially later in the launch window.”

SpaceX is using a new Falcon 9 first stage booster on this mission. The booster is believed to have the tail number B1092. That booster was spotted rolling by the Launch Complex 39A Press Site at the Kennedy Space Center on Friday morning following the launch of the Starlink 12-14 mission.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, the first stage booster will target a touchdown on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, this will be the 111th booster landing on JRTI and the 413th booster landing to date.

Among the 21 Starlink satellites on board are 13 that feature Direct to Cell capabilities.