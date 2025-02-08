Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from California

SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket its latest batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday.

The Starlink 11-10 mission will send 23 satellites into low Earth orbit. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is set for 4:03 p.m. PST (7:03 p.m. EST, 0003 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster 1071 on this launch, which will be its 23rd flight. It previously supported four missions for the National Reconnaissance Office, three rideshare missions and NASA’s Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1071 will target a landing on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, it will be the 120th booster landing on OCISLY and the 407th booster landing to date.