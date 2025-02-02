Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 21 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing for its second Starlink launch of the month, this one from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Starlink 12-3 mission on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) will be SpaceX’s 230th orbital launch from that pad. Liftoff is set for 3:54 a.m. EST (0854 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about hour prior to liftoff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster 1069 on this mission, which will launch for a 21st time. It was previously used on missions like CRS-24, Eutelsat Hotbird-F1 and 16 Starlink flights.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1069 will target a landing on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, it will be the 108th booster landing on JRTI and the 404th landing to date.

Onboard the rocket are 21 Starlink satellites, of which 13 have Direct to Cell capabilities.