LIVE: NASA’s @SpaceX #Crew8 mission is ready for the journey home. Watch as the @Space_Station crew closes the hatch of the Dragon spacecraft. https://t.co/hEMXNNLqlZ — NASA (@NASA) October 23, 2024

The three astronauts and cosmonaut of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission finally have a return date to Earth following more than seven months in space.

Follow our live “Space Station Operations” blog for the latest on the mission from undocking to splashdown.