Live coverage: NASA, Boeing undock Starliner, marking the beginning of the end for the Crew Flight Test mission

The summer-long saga of the Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test is set to come to an end on Friday. Landing at the White Sands Space Harbor shortly after midnight on Saturday. Starliner will make its final journey without crew onboard. NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams will remain onboard the International Space Station as members of Expedition 71/72 before their return onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft no earlier than February 2025.

Follow our live blog for updates throughout the evening from undocking to landing and the post-landing briefing.