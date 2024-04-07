Live coverage: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on 1st ‘Bandwagon’ mission

SpaceX is preparing to launch the first in a new series of rideshare missions that it dubbed “Bandwagon.” The 11 satellites will launch onboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Liftoff is set for 7:16 p.m. EDT (2316 UTC) and the 45th Weather Squadron forecast better than 95 percent odds of favorable conditions at launch time.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage of the mission beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

Like the “Transporter” rideshare flights, the Falcon 9 rocket for the Bandwagon-1 mission will launch with a batch of satellites, which will be deployed over a period of time. However, SpaceX has not disclosed the timing of the deployments as it typically does with Transporter missions.

This is likely due to the presence of the South Korean Project 425 SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellites on board. The last time SpaceX launched a batch of these satellites, it also withheld timing information on spacecraft deployment.

In addition to the 425Sat payload, the 10 other spacecraft include the following:

HawkEye 360’s Clusters 8 & 9 (three satellites per cluster)

Tyvak International’s CENTAURI-6

iQPS’s QPS-SAR-7 TSUKUYOMI-2

Capella Space’s Capella-14

Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s TSAT-1A

Acadia 4 mission patch is here! With "Born in the USA," we reflect on our own heritage as the first US company to offer high-res #SAR and recognize the infrastructure we've built to rapidly build and launch satellites. Don't miss the @SpaceX Bandwagon-1 launch April 7, 7:16pm ET pic.twitter.com/lz0PHW99CG — Capella Space (@capellaspace) April 5, 2024

The first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1073 in the SpaceX fleet, will be launching for a 14th time on this mission. It’s previous flights included nine Starlink missions and the launch of space’s HAKUTO-R lunar lander.

Following stage separation, B1073 will return to Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station about seven and a half minutes into the flight.

This will be the 40th landing at LZ-1 and the 294th booster landing to date.