News from the Press Site: A roundup of the week’s space news

Join us for a roundup of the week’s space news with reporters covering the big stories. Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith is joined by Irene Klotz, Senior Space Editor for Aviation Week, and Richard Tribou, Space Reporter and Senior Content Editor for The Orlando Sentinel.

Among the topics of discussion, the panel will talk about the recent testing of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, the preparations for the third test flight of Starship and the status of the Commercial Crew Program with the SpaceX Crew-8 mission in progress and Boeing’s Crewed Flight Test of its Starliner spacecraft coming soon.

Irene Klotz, Aviation Week:

• Blue Origin New Glenn Tanking Test Sets Stage For Launch This Year

• Blue Origin’s New CEO On Honing The Company’s Business Practices

• SpaceX Eyes March 14 For Possible Starship Flight Test 3

Richard Tribou, The Orlando Sentinel:

• Curiosity reigns at SpaceX Starship environmental impact meeting on Space Coast

• Central Florida man among NASA’s newest astronauts known as ‘The Flies’

• SpaceX knocks out 3 launches in 20 hours, topped with foggy Cape Canaveral mission