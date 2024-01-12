Live coverage: SpaceX to launch batch of 22 Starlink satellites on West Coast Falcon 9 flight

SpaceX is gearing up for its fourth launch of 2024 with a Falcon 9 rocket set to send 22 Starlink satellites up to low Earth orbit, adding to the more than 5,300 satellites already in orbit.

The rocket is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday, Jan. 12, at 12:59 a.m. PST (3:59 a.m. EST, 0859 UTC). It was pushed back multiple times, most recently from Thursday due to poor weather, according to SpaceX.

The first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1061, is set to launch for the 18th time. It previously launched two astronaut flights, two Transporter ride-share missions and seven Starlink flights among seven other missions.

Following liftoff, it will land on the droneship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ about 8.5 minutes later.

While four launches in two weeks would be an incredible pace for any other launch company, SpaceX’s launch cadence has slowed down a bit at the start of the year since one of its East Coast droneships is still sidelined.

The droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ has not yet returned to service after B1058 fell over during the recovery process following the launch of the Starlink 6-36 mission in late December.

While SpaceX did not say if Starlink 7-10 is carrying additional satellites that feature direct to cellphone capabilities, the company has been making strides on the testing front. In an update on Wednesday, SpaceX stated that they successfully sent and received text messages via Starlink using the T-Mobile network.

“As the global leader in rocket and satellite launch and manufacturing, SpaceX is uniquely positioned to rapidly scale our Direct to Cell network and will rapidly launch a constellation of hundreds of satellites to enable text service in 2024 and voice, data, and Internet of Things (IoT) services in 2025,” SpaceX said in a statement.

Satellite connectivity direct to cell phones will have a tremendous impact around the world, helping people communicate wherever and whenever they want or need to. https://t.co/UewoRPpcTC — Gwynne Shotwell (@Gwynne_Shotwell) January 10, 2024

The company is also in the midst of preparing for the first of four planned crewed missions to the International Space Station in 2024. The Ax-3 mission, coordinated by Axiom Space, is set to liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5:11 p.m. EST (2211 UTC).

