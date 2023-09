The FAA has closed the SpaceX-led mishap investigation following the first Starship Integrated Test Flight (IFT). SpaceX founder Elon Musk also published the checklist of 63 items to be completed before the company can apply for a launch license modification for IFT-2.

The pathway to the next launch is now being hashed out between SpaceX and the FAA. Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith reports.