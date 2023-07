Europe’s workhorse Ariane 5 rocket is being retired after 27 years of service. Check this page for live coverage of the countdown and launch. Liftoff from the Guiana Space Center, the European spaceport in South America, is now scheduled for no earlier than Wednesday, July 5. The 65-minute launch window window runs 7 p.m. to 8:05 p.m. local time (6:00-7:05 p.m. EDT / 2200-2305 UTC).