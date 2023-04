Spaceflight Now’s Stephen Clark reports from Starbase in South Texas as SpaceX prepares the largest rocket in history for a second launch attempt after calling off a launch attempt Monday due to a valve problem. The next launch attempt is set for Thursday at 8:28 a.m. CDT (9:28 a.m. EDT; 1328 UTC).

