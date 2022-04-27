Crew-4 mission timeline

The timeline below covers major vehicle and crew activities during the Crew-4 countdown and rendezvous with the International Space Station. All times assume liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 3:52:55 a.m. EDT (0752:55 GMT) on Wednesday, April 27. All times in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT-4).
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
- 10:22:55 p.m. EDT: Chief engineer launch readiness briefing
- 10:52:55 p.m. EDT: Launch shift arrives in Firing Room 4; Dragon IMU align/configure for launch
- 11:22:55 p.m. EDT: Dragon prop pressurization
- 11:32:55 p.m. EDT: Crew weather brief
- 11:42:55 p.m. EDT: Crew handoff to SpaceX
- 11:52:55 p.m. EDT: Suit donning and checkouts
- 11:52:55 p.m. EDT: Launch director readiness poll for advance team to enter Blast Danger Area
- 11:57:55 p.m. EDT: Advance team travels to pad 39A
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
- 12:00 a.m. EDT: NASA TV coverage begins
- 12:02:55 a.m. EDT: ISS state vector uploaded to Dragon
- 12:32:55 a.m. EDT: Crew walkout from Neil Armstrong O&C Building
- 12:37:55 a.m. EDT: Crew departs for pad 39A in Tesla Model Xs
- 12:57:55 a.m. EDT: Crew arrives at pad 39A
- 1:17:55 a.m. EDT: Astronauts ingress into Crew Dragon
- 1:32:55 a.m. EDT: Crew communications checks
- 1:37:55 a.m. EDT: Verify ready for seat rotation
- 1:38:55 a.m. EDT: Suit leak checks
- 1:57:55 a.m. EDT: Hatch closed for flight
- 3:07:55 a.m. EDT: SpaceX launch director verifies go for propellant load
- 3:10:55 a.m. EDT: Crew access arm retracts
- 3:14:55 a.m. EDT: Launch escape system armed
- 3:17:55 a.m. EDT: 1st and 2nd stage RP-1 fuel load begins; 1st stage LOX load begins
- 3:36:55 a.m. EDT: 2nd stage LOX load begins
- 3:45:55 a.m. EDT: 1st stage engine chill begins
- 3:47:55 a.m. EDT: Dragon transitions to internal power
- 3:48:25 a.m. EST: Strongback retraction begins
- 3:48:35 a.m. EDT: 1st stage fully loaded with RP-1
- 3:49:15 a.m. EDT: Autonomous Flight Termination System final setup
- 3:49:50 a.m. EDT: M-Vac engine igniter purge
- 3:49:55 a.m. EDT: 1st stage LOX tank full; Strongback at ~1.7 degrees
- 3:50:55 a.m. EDT: 2nd stage LOX tank full
- 3:51:55 a.m. EDT: Flight computer starts final pre-flight checks; F9 prop tanks pressurize for flight
- 3:52:10 a.m. EDT: SpaceX launch director verifies go for launch
- 3:52:52 a.m. EDT: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence
- 3:52:55 a.m. EDT: Liftoff
- 3:52:55 a.m. EDT: Stage 1a abort mode
- 3:53:05 a.m. EDT: Pitch kick
- 3:53:48 a.m. EDT: Stage 1 throttle bucket
- 3:53:57 a.m. EDT: Max-Q
- 3:54:04 a.m. EDT: Mach 1
- 3:54:09 a.m. EDT: Stage 1b abort mode
- 3:55:30 a.m. EDT: Stage 2a abort mode
- 3:55:31 a.m. EDT: MECO; 1st stage engines cut off
- 3:55:34 a.m. EDT: Stage separation
- 3:55:42 a.m. EDT: 2nd stage’s M-Vac engine ignites
- 3:57:15 a.m. EDT: Bermuda ground station acquires F9 and Dragon signals
- 4:00:23 a.m. EDT: 1st stage entry burn
- 4:01:43 a.m. EDT: SECO-1; 2nd stage M-Vac engine shuts down; Orbit insertion
- 4:01:57 a.m. EDT: 1st stage landing burn
- 4:02:25 a.m. EDT: 1st stage landing on droneship
- 4:04:54 a.m. EDT: Dragon separates from 2nd stage; Begin Draco thruster checkouts
- 4:05:42 a.m. EDT: Dragon nosecone open sequence begins
- 4:41 a.m. EDT: Phase burn using Draco thrusters
- 5:30 a.m. EDT: Post-launch news conference on NASA TV
- 5:34 a.m. EDT: Crew downlink opportunity (approximate time)
- 7:00 a.m. EDT: Crew-4 sleep shift begins
- 1:35 p.m. EDT: Boost burn using Draco thrusters
- 3:00 p.m. EDT: Crew-2 wakeup
- 2:20 p.m. EDT: Close burn using Draco thrusters
- 3:56 p.m. EDT: Transfer burn using Draco thrusters
- 4:43 p.m. EDT: Coelliptic burn using Draco thrusters
- 4:45 p.m. EDT: Crew downlink opportunity (approximate time)
- 5:09 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 30 kilometers from ISS
- 6:00 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 15 kilometers from ISS
- 6:14 p.m. EDT: Go/no go decision for approach initiation burn
- 6:17 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 10 kilometers from ISS
- 6:39 p.m. EDT: Approach initiation burn; Crew Dragon range 7.5 kilometers from ISS
- 6:45 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 6 kilometers from ISS
- 7:04 p.m. EDT: Approach initiation midcourse burn
- 7:11 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 1 kilometer from ISS
- 7:14 p.m. EDT: Go/no go decision to enter ISS keep out sphere (a 200-meter zone around the ISS)
- 7:24 p.m. EDT: Waypoint Zero arrival (400 meters below ISS)
- 7:48 p.m. EDT: Go/no go decision to approach Waypoint 2
- 7:58 p.m. EDT: Docking axis/Waypoint 1 arrival (220 meters in front of ISS)
- 8:04 p.m. EDT: Go/no go decision for docking
- 8:09 p.m. EDT: Waypoint 2 arrival and hold (20 meters from ISS)
- 8:10 p.m. EDT: Resume approach from Waypoint 2 (20 meters from ISS)
- 8:15 p.m. EDT: Contact and capture at IDA-3 on zenith port of the Harmony module
- 8:28 p.m. EDT: Docking sequence complete; All hooks closed; Power umbilicals mated
- 8:40 p.m. EDT: Leak checks begin between Crew Dragon and ISS
- 9:05 p.m. EDT: Leak checks complete; Vestibule pressurization
- 9:45 p.m. EDT: Hatch opening; Crew-2 astronauts enter ISS
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
- 7:45 a.m. EDT: Welcome ceremony
