Live coverage: Countdown begins for launch of James Webb Space Telescope

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Ariane 5 rocket with the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA TV will provide live video coverage of the Ariane 5 launch with JWST beginning at 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT) on Dec. 25. The launch window opens at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT).