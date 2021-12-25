December 25, 2021
Breaking News

Live coverage: Countdown begins for launch of James Webb Space Telescope

December 25, 2021 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Ariane 5 rocket with the James Webb Space Telescope. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

NASA TV will provide live video coverage of the Ariane 5 launch with JWST beginning at 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT) on Dec. 25. The launch window opens at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT).

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

© 1999-2021 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Spaceflight Now