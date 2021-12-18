Live coverage: SpaceX ready to launch Turkish comsat from Cape Canaveral

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida with the Turksat 5B communications satellite for Turksat. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
SpaceX webcast
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.