September 16, 2021
Live coverage: Inspiration4 streaks into orbit from Kennedy Space Center

September 15, 2021 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center with the Inspiration4 mission, the first all-private human spaceflight to low Earth orbit. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

