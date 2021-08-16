Live coverage: Vega rocket launches from French Guiana with five satellites

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Vega rocket with Airbus’s Pléiades Neo 4 commercial Earth observation satellite and four secondary payloads. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Arianespace’s live video webcast begins at approximately 0130 GMT (9:30 p.m. EDT), and will be available on this page.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.