August 17, 2021
Breaking News

Live coverage: Vega rocket launches from French Guiana with five satellites

August 16, 2021 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Vega rocket with Airbus’s Pléiades Neo 4 commercial Earth observation satellite and four secondary payloads. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video webcast begins at approximately 0130 GMT (9:30 p.m. EDT), and will be available on this page.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

© 1999-2021 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Spaceflight Now