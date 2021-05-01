May 1, 2021
Breaking News

Live coverage: Four astronauts heading home after 167 days in space

May 1, 2021 Spaceflight Now

Live coverage of the undocking, re-entry and splashdown of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft with astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Soichi Noguchi, and Shannon Walker. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

NASA TV

EDITOR’S NOTE: NASA TV’s live coverage of hatch closure, undocking, and splashdown begins at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT).

