Watch a Falcon 9 launch the 21st batch of Starlink satellites in 4K video

March 13, 2021 Spaceflight Now

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:13:29 a.m. EST (0813:29 GMT) on Thursday, March 11, 2021, carrying 60 Starlink broadband internet satellites into orbit. (4K video)

Video: Spaceflight Now.

