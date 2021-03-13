Watch a Falcon 9 launch the 21st batch of Starlink satellites in 4K video

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:13:29 a.m. EST (0813:29 GMT) on Thursday, March 11, 2021, carrying 60 Starlink broadband internet satellites into orbit. (4K video)
Video: Spaceflight Now.
