Watch the nine Merlin engines ignite for a static test prior to the 21st Cargo Dragon mission

December 3, 2020 Spaceflight Now

SpaceX test fires a Falcon 9 rocket on pad 39A at Cape Canaveral in readiness for the launch of the first upgraded Cargo Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. Ignition occurred at 11:40am EST (1640 GMT) on Nov. 3, 2020.

