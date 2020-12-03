Watch the nine Merlin engines ignite for a static test prior to the 21st Cargo Dragon mission

SpaceX test fires a Falcon 9 rocket on pad 39A at Cape Canaveral in readiness for the launch of the first upgraded Cargo Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. Ignition occurred at 11:40am EST (1640 GMT) on Nov. 3, 2020.
SpaceX test fires a Falcon 9 rocket on pad 39A at Cape Canaveral in readiness for the launch of the first upgraded Cargo Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. Ignition occurred at 11:40am EST (1640 GMT) on Nov. 3, 2020.
© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd