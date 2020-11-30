Live coverage: Soyuz launch scrubbed due to lightning risk

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Soyuz rocket from French Guiana with the Falcon Eye 2 military reconnaissance satellite for the United Arab Emirates. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video stream begins at 0118 GMT (8:18 p.m. EST) and will be available here.

If you appreciate what we do, please consider becoming a Spaceflight Now member and support our coverage.