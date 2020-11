If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member . If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Vega rocket with the Spanish SEOSAT-Ingenio Earth observation satellite and the French Taranis research satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video webcast begins at approximately 0132 GMT (8:32 p.m. EST), and will be available on this page.