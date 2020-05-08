Video: Demo-2 crew training video reel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This video reel offers insights into the training of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley for their launch on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Behnken and Hurley are scheduled for launch no earlier than May 27 from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The two-man crew will be fastened into seats inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule for a journey to the International Space Station.

The mission, named Demo-2 or DM-2, will mark the first time astronauts have launched from Florida’s Space Coast since the retirement of the space shuttle in July 2011.

Behnken, 49, is a native of Missouri and veteran of two space shuttle missions to help assemble the space station in 2008 and 2010. He is an Air Force colonel.

Hurley is a 53-year-old Marine Corps colonel born and raised in Upstate New York. He also flew on two space shuttle missions in 2009 and 2011, when he was the pilot on the last flight of the shuttle program.

In this video, the astronauts are first seen in their SpaceX launch and entry suits training inside a Crew Dragon simulator, showing the capsule’s touchscreen controls. Behnken and Hurley also are seen inside a space station mockup at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Behnken participated in spacewalk training sessions in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, preparing for tasks he may perform during his time at the station. In this video, Behnken is seen training for a spacewalk to replace solar power batteries outside the space station. He also is seen training for spacewalks in NASA’s virtual reality lab in Houston.

