Photos: Atlas 5 lifts off with Solar Orbiter

Take a look back at the Feb. 9 launch of a 189-foot-tall (57.6-meter) Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the European-built Solar Orbiter spacecraft.

Flying in a rarely-used configuration with a single strap-on solid rocket booster, the Atlas 5 took off at 11:03 p.m. EST Sunday (0403 GMT Monday) from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The United Launch Alliance-built rocket took off with 1.2 million pounds of thrust from the strap-on booster and kerosene-fueled RD-180 main engine.

