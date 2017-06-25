Video: Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg, lands in Pacific

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Sunday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and carried 10 Iridium communications satellites toward a perch in low Earth orbit, then the launcher’s first stage nailed a landing on a platform positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket took off at 1:25:14 p.m. PDT (4:25:14 p.m. EDT; 2025:14 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg. Landing of the first stage occurred less than eight minutes later.

Here are some statistics on Sunday’s launch:

37th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since 2010

42nd launch of Falcon rocket family since 2006

4th Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base

17th launch of the upgraded Falcon 9

2nd upgraded Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base

2nd launch for Iridium by SpaceX

24th overall launch with Iridium satellites

4th launch of Thales Alenia Space payloads on Falcon 9

23rd Falcon 9 day launch

9th Falcon 9 launch of 2017

3rd launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2017

13th landing of a Falcon 9 first stage

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.