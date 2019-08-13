August 15, 2019
Photos: Falcon 9 rocket takes off with the Amos 17 satellite

August 13, 2019 Stephen Clark

These photos taken Aug. 6 show the liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Israeli-owned Amos 17 communications satellite, backdropped by dreary skies after thunderstorms passed through Cape Canaveral earlier in the day.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket took off at 7:23 p.m. EDT (2323 GMT) on Aug. 6 from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad. It was the SpaceX’s 10th launch of the year.

Nine Merlin 1D engines, each consuming densified kerosene and liquid oxygen, powered the Falcon 9 launcher off the ground with 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now

