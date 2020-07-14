July 14, 2020
Live coverage: Launch of Emirates Mars Mission delayed by poor weather

July 14, 2020 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-2A rocket from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan. The mission will launch the Emirates Mars Mission, or Hope, spacecraft on a mission to the Red Planet. Follow us on Twitter.

