Timeline of the Falcon 9 rocket’s launch of the Radarsat Constellation Mission

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with three Earth observation satellites for Canada’s Radarsat Constellation Mission.
The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Wednesday at 7:17 a.m. PDT (10:17 a.m. EDT; 1417 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster, which previously completed a launch and landing in March, will return for a propulsive touchdown at Vandenberg around eight minutes later.
Data source: SpaceX
T-0:00:00: Liftoff
T+0:01:03: Max-Q
T+0:02:13: MECO
T+0:02:17: Stage 1 Separation
T+0:02:24: Stage 2 Ignition
T+0:02:48: Fairing Jettison
T+0:03:18: Stage 1 Boost-back Burn Complete
T+0:06:04: Stage 1 Entry Burn
T+0:07:53: Stage 1 Landing
T+0:08:28: SECO 1
T+0:50:08: Stage 2 Restart
T+0:50:12: SECO 2
T+0:54:43: RCM 1 Separation
T+0:58:24: RCM 2 Separation
T+1:02:13: RCM 3 Separation
