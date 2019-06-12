Timeline of the Falcon 9 rocket’s launch of the Radarsat Constellation Mission

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with three Earth observation satellites for Canada’s Radarsat Constellation Mission.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Wednesday at 7:17 a.m. PDT (10:17 a.m. EDT; 1417 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster, which previously completed a launch and landing in March, will return for a propulsive touchdown at Vandenberg around eight minutes later.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:03: Max-Q

T+0:02:13: MECO

T+0:02:17: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:24: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:02:48: Fairing Jettison

T+0:03:18: Stage 1 Boost-back Burn Complete

T+0:06:04: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:07:53: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:08:28: SECO 1

T+0:50:08: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:50:12: SECO 2

T+0:54:43: RCM 1 Separation

T+0:58:24: RCM 2 Separation

T+1:02:13: RCM 3 Separation

