Falcon 9 launch timeline for the Starlink 1 mission

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Wednesday during a 90-minute opening at 10:30 p.m. EDT (0230 GMT Thursday) from the Complex 40 launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 will head northeast from Cape Canaveral over the Atlantic Ocean to place the 60 Starlink satellites into a circular orbit around 273 miles (440 kilometers) above Earth.

The Falcon 9’s first stage will target a landing on SpaceX’s drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean nearly 400 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral.

The first stage booster launching tonight previous flew on two missions — the Telstar 18 VANTAGE launch from Florida in September 2018 and SpaceX’s eighth mission for Iridium from California in January.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:13: Max Q

T+0:02:31: MECO

T+0:02:34: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:41: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:33: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:43: Stage 1 Entry Burn Complete

T+0:08:17: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:08:46: SECO 1

T+0:46:11: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:46:14: SECO 2

T+1:02:14: Begin Starlink Deployments

