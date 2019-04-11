Live coverage: Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft on course for moon landing today

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the final descent and landing of the privately-funded Israeli Beresheet spacecraft on the moon. Text updates will appear automatically below.
SpaceIL’s live video webcast of Beresheet’s landing on the moon begins at 1845 GMT (2:45 p.m. EDT) Thursday.
