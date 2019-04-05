Watch live: Japan’s Hayabusa 2 probe prepares to ‘bomb’ an asteroid

Japan’s Hayabusa 2 spacecraft will drop an explosive charge on asteroid Ryugu on Thursday night in an audacious attempt to carve a crater on the object, exposing pristine underground rocks to be retrieved by the probe for return to Earth.

Six weeks after snagging a sample from Ryugu’s rugged surface, Hayabusa 2 is set to release a device that will use explosives to drive a copper impactor into the asteroid at high speed. The dramatic experiment has never been attempted in space before, and the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft will retreat to a safe position on the other side of Ryugu to stay safe during the impact event.

Under the influence of Earth’s gravity, the explosive package weighs about 21 pounds, or 9.5 kilograms. A shaped charge consisting of a plastic explosive was armed to detonate and accelerate a copper plate toward the asteroid’s surface at up to 4,500 mph (2 kilometers per second) to create a new crater on Ryugu.

Rocky debris blasted away by the impact should expose materials from inside the asteroid, where rock specimens are shielded from radiation and other weathering affects from sunlight and extreme temperature swings. Scientists hope Hayabusa 2 can pick up a sample from the crater in the coming weeks and bring the rocks back to Earth in late 2020 for analysis in laboratories.