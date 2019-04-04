Live coverage: Four more O3b broadband satellites ready for Soyuz launch

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Soyuz rocket from French Guiana with four O3b broadband satellites for SES Networks. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video stream begins at 1615 GMT (12:15 p.m. EDT) and will be available here.

