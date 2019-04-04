April 4, 2019
Breaking News

Live coverage: Four more O3b broadband satellites ready for Soyuz launch

April 4, 2019 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Soyuz rocket from French Guiana with four O3b broadband satellites for SES Networks. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Technicians prepare to move the four O3b broadband satellites inside the Soyuz rocket’s payload fairing. Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – G. Barbaste

Arianespace’s live video stream begins at 1615 GMT (12:15 p.m. EDT) and will be available here.
