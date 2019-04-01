Live coverage: SpaceX preps for Falcon Heavy hotfire test

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the launch of a Falcon Heavy rocket from launch pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the Arabsat 6A communications satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.