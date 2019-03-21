March 22, 2019
Live coverage: Vega rocket launches with Italian hyperspectral imaging satellite

March 21, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Vega rocket with the PRISMA hyperspectral imaging satellite for ASI, the Italian Space Agency. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video webcast begins at approximately 0130 GMT (9:30 p.m. EDT), and will be available on this page.

